SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The USD women were a younger group last year as they saw their season go 14-16.

Since then the Yotes have added four new freshmen, two transfers, and three new members to their coaching staff.

Coach Kayla Karius is enthused with the depth on the team looking forward to seeing how they’ll come together on the floor.

“The combination that we have now at the guard spot, get that size back with Walker Demers and with Natalie Mazurek being out all last year, gives us more depth and just a few more options for scoring,” USD head coach Kayla Karius said.

“We definitely grew from every win and every loss last year, every single day. And so now we just have to execute what our game plan is,” USD guard Grace Larkins said.

The Yotes will host Wayne State in an exhibition game Monday October 30.