WACO, TEXAS (KELO) — The USD Women’s basketball team is back in the NCAA tournament for the fourth consecutive season.

The Coyotes received their swag bags after arriving in Waco, Texas on Wednesday. The players will take to the court at 3 p.m. Thursday to practice for Friday’s game.

This year’s tournament will look a little more normal as the last two years were affected by the pandemic.

“The bubble was really cool last year, but it’s a lot of fun being able to be around our boosters and have our band come and spirit squad. It’s nice to celebrate with other people that want to come with us,” senior Regan Sankey said.

USD will meet Ole Miss on Friday at 12:30 p.m. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter is with the team in Texas and he’ll bring you updates with the Coyotes throughout the day.