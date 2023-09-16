VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD football team secured its second consecutive victory with a 35-6 win over Lamar at the DakotaDome Saturday.

The Coyotes took a 7-6 lead into halftime on Travis Theis’ two-yard touchdown run with 2:14 left in the second quarter.

The Yotes’ offense came to life in the second half as they scored touchdowns on each of their first four possessions after halftime.

Nate Thomas amassed 164 yards on the ground and a pair of TDs on 19 carries. Theis rushed for 120 yards and two scores on 16 carries. Aiden Bowman threw for 96 yards and one score on 7-for-9 passing.

USD, now 2-1 on the season, will travel to North Dakota State on Sept. 30 to open Missouri Valley Conference play.