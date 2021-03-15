USD will face the Oregon Ducks in first round of the NCAA tournament

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The 11th seeded USD women’s basketball team will take on the 6th seeded Oregon Ducks in the upcoming NCAA tournament.

This is the third straight year the Coyotes have qualified for the tournament under Coach Dawn Plitzuweit; they weren’t able to play in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the games to be cancelled. It is the team’s fourth appearance in NCAA Division I.

USD won the Summit League Women’s Championship last week to earn the automatic bid.

KELOLAND Sports Director Sean Bower is in Vermillion; look for an update from him on the team’s reaction to the selection ahead on KELOLAND News at 10.