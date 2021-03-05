USD vs. Youngstown State football to air live in S.D.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is excited to bring University of South Dakota football to My UTV and The CW of the Black Hills on Saturday March 20, 2021.

USD vs Youngstown State will air live on My UTV Saturday at 11:00 AM CT and on The CW of the Black Hills at 10:00 AM MT. The Coyotes surprised Illinois State in its season opener with a 27-20 win. USD is 1-1 after falling to UND Thursday night. The Penguins are 0-2 headed into MVFC action this weekend.

The game will air live on My UTV and The CW of the Black Hills. Check your local TV listings for the channel number in your area.

About KELOLAND MEDIA GROUP

KELOLAND Media Group is the leading media company in the region. It owns and operates television stations, websites and mobile news applications. KELOLAND TV is one of the highest rated CBS affiliates in the nation and serves portions of South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. KELOLAND News has earned numerous state, regional and national awards for excellence. KELOLAND.com is the region’s most visited local website.

KELOLAND Media Group also programs a MyNetworkTV affiliate through its second digital channel, hosts the ION network on its third digital channel and Court TV Mystery network on its fourth digital channel. It is serves as the CW affiliate on its second digital channel in Rapid City. KELOLAND WeatherNow is the area’s only all-local weather channel and is featured on nearly all cable systems in the region.

KELOLAND Media Group is part of Nexstar Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST)