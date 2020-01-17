USD vs. SDSU women’s basketball game postponed until Sunday

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota’s women’s and men’s basketball teams will host South Dakota State in a Sunday doubleheader inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center with the women tipping off at 1 p.m. followed by the men at 3:30 p.m.

Blizzard-like conditions in the area forced the postponement of Saturday’s scheduled women’s game to Sunday. The men’s teams were already scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. tip. Both games will be televised live on MidcoSN.

Ticket Information

South Dakota season ticket holders and those who have purchased tickets for both games will still be able to claim the seats listed on their tickets.

New ticket buyers interested in attending Sunday’s doubleheader can purchase an adult seat for $25 or a youth ticket for $15. Those tickets can be purchased online at GoYotes.com starting at 5 p.m. Friday, or by calling the South Dakota Ticket Office at 605-677-5959 up until 6 p.m. Friday, from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, and starting at 11 a.m. Sunday for fan convenience.

Those who have purchased tickets for one game – either the women’s game or the men’s game – will be able to use that ticket to gain admission to BOTH games. HOWEVER, the seat printed on your ticket is only guaranteed for the game you purchased that ticket for.

If you purchased a ticket for the women’s game at 1 p.m., and would like to watch the men’s game at 3:30 p.m., general admission seating is available in rows 13-22 in sections 109 and 110 of the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Similarly, general admission seating is available in rows 13-22 and sections 109 and 110 for those who purchased a ticket for the men’s game at 3:30 p.m. and would like to arrive early to watch the women’s game at 1 p.m.

Swim Meet Change

South Dakota’s dual meet with Iowa Central Community College scheduled for Saturday has been cancelled. The Coyotes instead will hold an intrasquad meet at 2 p.m. inside the DakotaDome. South Dakota will honor its senior class in a pre-meet ceremony starting at 1:45 p.m. Admission to the intrasquad meet is free.