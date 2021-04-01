USD vs. Northern Iowa football game canceled

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — For the second week in a row, the South Dakota football team will have a scheduled game canceled.

On Thursday, the Missouri Valley Football Conference announced South Dakota vs. Northern Iowa will be cancelled because of a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing involving the Coyotes’ Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 is student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.

Can confirm Jim’s reporting here. USD’s game tomorrow night is canceled. https://t.co/1HeASyDTMj — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) April 1, 2021

Last Saturday, North Dakota State was scheduled to play the Coyotes and the game was canceled due to COVID-19 with NDSU.