USD vs. Northern Iowa football game canceled

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO-USD-Coyotes-football_1529375967526.jpg

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — For the second week in a row, the South Dakota football team will have a scheduled game canceled. 

On Thursday, the Missouri Valley Football Conference announced South Dakota vs. Northern Iowa will be cancelled because of a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing involving the Coyotes’ Tier 1 personnel. Tier 1 is student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff. 

Last Saturday, North Dakota State was scheduled to play the Coyotes and the game was canceled due to COVID-19 with NDSU.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 