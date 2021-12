SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League announced Wednesday that the January 1 men’s basketball game between South Dakota and NDSU was cancelled due to COVID-19.

This comes only a day after SDSU announced the cancellation of their game against North Dakota because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Summit League announced this week that the new COVID-19 policy will allow schools games as no contest due to COVID-19.