VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota women’s volleyball team is moving on to the NCAA Tournament, following their Summit League Championship victory on Saturday.

The Coyotes will play Houston in the first round of the tournament. That game is set for Friday, December 2.

The winner of that game will meet the winner of Creighton vs. Auburn.

Friday’s game will be played in Omaha, Nebraska. The time has yet to be announced.