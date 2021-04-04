USD volleyball to meet Missouri in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — One day after claiming the Summit League championship, the USD volleyball team learned their fate for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Coyotes will meet Missouri on Wednesday, April 14 in Omaha, NE. The match will begin at 11:00 a.m. and it can be seen on ESPN3.

“To be able to see our name up on the tv, early on too, we didn’t have to wait for very long, which was nice,” USD head coach Leanne Williamson said. “We’re just excited for what that next step is and what we can do next. This team has been motivated all year, they trust each other and I think we’ve made some good changes as a team. Heading into the NCAA Tournament we feel very confident where we’re at and what we can do next.”

“I’m really excited about the matchup. I think that our team is super motivated after this past weekend,” USD junior Maddie Wiedenfeld said. “Obviously, with the top sixteen teams getting a bye, it’ll be nicer for us to get a better matchup and make some noise.”

The Coyotes will meet Missouri first and with a win, they would face #9 Ohio State in the second round on Thursday, April 15.

“Honestly, it doesn’t feel that real yet. I think seeing our name on the tv, finally made it seem like, ‘okay, we won’ and then a lot of smiles were shared with the teams,” Widenfeld said.

USD will make their second NCAA Tournament appearance in three seasons.

The Coyotes are excited to be back in the NCAA Tournament, despite playing an unfamiliar opponent.

“I’ve looked a little bit. I know a little bit about their team, but not a ton,” Williamson said. “They’ve got one hitter for sure that is a very, very good attacker and I do think there are some other positions that we’ll prepare for, but I think that there are some things that we are going to be able to take advantage of.”

“I really don’t know much about Missouri and they’ll definitely be a new team, but I’m excited to learn about them and scout them,” Wiedenfeld said.

The Coyotes game will air on ESPN3 on April 14. Stay up to date on KELO-TV and KELOLAND.com for more stories ahead of USD’s big game.