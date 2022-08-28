VERMILLION,S.D. (USD) – South Dakota got a match-high 22 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke while Brooklyn Schram had 46 assists and 21 digs in a 3-2 victory over Missouri Sunday on day three of the Coyote Invitational. Scores went 25-15, 25-22, 25-16, 25-21, 15-13.

The Coyotes improved to 2-1 on the season while Missouri fell to 1-2. With the win, South Dakota had Juhnke and Schram selected to the all-tournament team. Juhnke averaged 4.64 kills on the weekend, while Schram averaged 9.36 assists and 3.55 digs.

South Dakota’s head coach Leanne Williamson also tallied her 165th win, making her the all-time career wins leader at South Dakota.

“It’s every athlete that has come through here,” said Williamson. “It’s every student-athlete that has trusted us and me to help them through from the time that they’re a freshman to the time they graduate.

“I really try to hold them to a high standard, and we recruit people who want to be apart of something bigger than themselves. I’m really proud to be a small, small part of it.”

The Coyotes racked up 10 service aces, five of which came early in the second set. Lolo Weideman scored five of the 10 service aces to go with her 16 digs. Evelyn Diederich tallied 13 kills, while middle blocker Madison Harms had 10 kills and hit .391 percent for South Dakota.

The Coyotes came out swinging in set one, putting down 12 kills on 27 attempts to hit .407.

Though Missouri tried to fight back, South Dakota held them to a .125 hitting percentage. The match started close, but a kill from Juhnke spurred a 5-0 run for the Coyotes to take set one.

Missouri was able to tame South Dakota’s hitting percentage in set two, holding them to .171. But the Coyotes fought back from the service line, tallying five of their 10 service aces in set two. Kaylee Cox had five of her 18 kills in set two to help Missouri rally back, but Madi Woodin put down back-to-back services aces and it was all South Dakota from there.

Diederich had three of her 13 kills in the third set for the Coyotes, but Missouri came out swinging. The Tigers had 14 kills in set three on a .250 hitting percentage, while also holding South Dakota to a .053 hitting percentage. Though South Dakota stayed strong through set three, the Tigers made a run and the Coyotes never came within more than five points.

Set four saw South Dakota fighting back, with Juhnke racking up six more kills, while Schram tallied three kills. South Dakota’s hitting percentage improved, jumping to .325 with 17 kills as a team. However, the Tigers put up five blocks and hit .424 to take set four.

The fifth set battle saw both teams hitting well, with South Dakota marking a .400 percentage while Missouri hit .333. The Coyotes came out strong, taking an early 10-5 lead. The Tigers fought back after two kills from Jordan Iliff and came within one at 12-11. It was all South Dakota from there, with the final kill coming from Diederich. Anna Dixon put down four of her 10 kills for the Tigers in set five, Diederich and Juhnke each had four kills apiece to lead South Dakota to the match-ending victory.

Along with Schram and Juhnke’s all-tournament team selections, Juhnke also record her 1,000-career dig, moving her to ninth on the South Dakota all-time leaders list.