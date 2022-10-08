MACOMB, ILL. (USD) – South Dakota (16-2, 5-1 Summit) received a match-high 17 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke in a three-set victory over Western Illinois. Game scores went 29-27, 25-16, 25-13.

Who Stood Out

Juhnke led the Coyote offense once again today, adding 10 digs to her 17 kills to tally her 11th double-double on the season. With just one error on the match, she hit .333 percent while adding one block and one service ace.

For Western Illinois (4-15, 0-7 Summit) it was outside hitter Brittany Wulf, who tallied 10 kills and 14 digs. Wulf also added one block and two service aces for the Leathernecks.

Turning Point

Set one provided an exciting start to the match, with the Coyotes and Leathernecks trading points back-and-forth to make it an early 8-8 tie. Two kills from Juhnke and a kill from Diederich spurred the Coyotes to take a 22-15 lead before WIU went on a 9-0 run to tie the set at 23-23. The Leathernecks went on to survive three USD set points before back-to-back errors from the Leathernecks sealed the first set victory for South Dakota. The Coyotes took that momentum and ran with it, going on multiple runs and hitting .400 in set three to complete the Saturday afternoon sweep.

Notable

Madi Woodin recorded her first collegiate start for the Coyotes and tallied a career-high 35 assists.

recorded her first collegiate start for the Coyotes and tallied a career-high 35 assists. Madison Harms added nine kills and four blocks for USD, including one solo block.

added nine kills and four blocks for USD, including one solo block. Lolo Weideman recorded a match-high 20 digs and Kamryn Farris added 10 digs.

Quotable

“It took us a little while to settle in today, but sets two and three were much cleaner on our end,” said head coach Leanne Williamson . “This is a tough trip, so we are very happy to be coming home with two wins!”

Up Next

The Coyotes return to Vermillion to host Oral Roberts at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 and Kansas City at 2 p.m. on Oct. 15.