VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – South Dakota (24-2, 13-1 Summit) received a match-high 18 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke in a three-set victory over St. Thomas. Game scores went 25-21, 25-20, 25-8.

With the win, the Coyotes extend their win streak to 11 games and remain at the top of the league standings.

Who Stood Out

South Dakota had a healthy offensive effort tonight with eight players notching kills on the board. Evelyn Diederich followed Juhnke’s match-high with six kills while Brynn Paumen added five kills and four blocks for the Yotes.

St. Thomas (3-24, 1-14) was led by 10 kills from outside hitter Lauren Galvin. She also added seven digs and two blocks. Ella Wheatcraft had a match-high 11 digs for the Tommies.

Turning Point

The first two sets went to South Dakota, but they were closely contested as St. Thomas came within five each set. They were four tie scores and two lead changes in set one before the Coyotes took control. Set three saw the Coyotes’ momentum pick up and they came out swinging, hitting .526 as a team while holding the Tommies to a negative hitting clip.

Notable

Juhnke’s 18 kills brought her to a 557 season total, which ties the USD program record for most kills in a season. The record was previously held by Kendall Kritenbrink in 2013.

Lolo Weideman had a team-high 10 digs for the Yotes while Juhnke followed with nine.

Aimee Adams and Madison Harms each added four kills.

Madi Woodin recorded her fourth-career start and put up a match-high 35 assists.

Quotable

“Every match teaches us something and we really focus on being in present,” said head coach Leanne Williamson. “Through the season, we’ve been able to learn a lot through wins and it’s something we are really proud of.”

Up Next

The Coyotes head out to compete in their last road weekend of the regular season. South Dakota faces Kansas City next Thursday at 7 p.m. before facing Oral Roberts next Saturday at 1 p.m.