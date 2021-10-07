USD Volleyball sweeps St. Thomas at Sanford Pentagon

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota presented coach Leanne Williamson with career win No. 150 following Thursday’s 25-21, 25-11, 25-18 Summit League sweep over St. Thomas in a match played in front of 1,835 fans inside the Sanford Pentagon.

The Coyotes had a season-high 12 service aces in the match and hit .400, marking the third time in four Summit League wins the team closed a match with at least a .400 hitting percentage.

Elizabeth Juhnke had 14 kills on just 19 swings for a career-best .579 hitting percentage. Aimee Adams had eight kills, Sami Slaughter seven while Maddie Wiedenfeld and Madison Harms chipped in six kills apiece.

Madison Jurgens matched her three-set season high with 39 assists and in the process joined a very exclusive Coyote club, the 4,000-career assist club. She joins Brittany Jessen (2014-17) and Tori Kroll (2010-13) as only the third member of the club.

Harms contributed six block assists in the contest and becomes just the seventh Coyote to reach 300 career blocks.

Lolo Weideman had a career-high six service aces to go with a team-high eight digs, a total matched by Juhnke, in the match.

South Dakota, now 7-7 overall and 4-1 in Summit League play, continues its three matches in five day stretch with Saturday’s 10:30 a.m. first serve against Western Illinois. North Dakota comes to the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 