USD volleyball sweeps SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota closed out its three match in five-day stretch with a sweep over in-state rival South Dakota State on Tuesday at Frost Arena.

The Coyotes (16-1) remained unbeaten in Summit League play at 5-0 with the 25-16, 25-15, 25-16 victory, the eighth in a row in the series against the Jackrabbits.

“This was a good win for us on the road,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “This match is always fun to play in and they usually play really well at home.

“It was good to see us able to win it in that fashion on someone else’s home floor.”

South Dakota used a balanced offensive attack to secure the program’s 13th straight victory, producing a .368 team hitting percentage in the match, the second highest in a single match this season.

Elizabeth Juhnke provided 14 kills and 10 digs for the eighth straight double-double for the freshman from Lakeville, Minnesota, and the 11th in her career.

Maddie Wiedenfeld and Elizabeth Loschen contributed eight kills apiece while Sami Slaughter added six.

Madison Jurgens directed the offense with 38 assists while chipping in three kills.

“Our serving got better as the match went on and we were able to defend at a high level in those situations,” said Williamson.

Defensively, the Coyotes limited South Dakota State to a .155 team hitting percentage, marking the 12th time in the 13-game win streak that an opponent has failed to hit at least .200.

Anne Rasmussen contributed 18 digs for South Dakota who plays its third straight road match on Friday at North Dakota State.