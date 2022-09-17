TAMPA, FLA (USD) – Elizabeth Juhnke tallied a match-high 18 kills while Brooklyn Schram added 33 assists in South Dakota’s 3-0 sweep of South Florida on Saturday. Scores went 25-17, 25-20, 25-22. With the win, the Coyotes (11-1) have extended their win streak to 11 games.

Who Stood Out

In addition to Juhnke’s 18 kills she added nine digs and three blocks while hitting .516. Schram’s 33 assists were also a match high. Lolo Weideman added a match-high 19 digs while middle blocker Madison Harms put up a match-high five blocks.

South Florida received 12 kills and five digs from outside hitter Maria Clara Andrade. Kelsey O’Loughlin (14) and Tatiana Johnson (13) combined to put up 27 assists for the Bulls while CC Clausen led the Bulls with 10 digs. Tizi Puljiz and Amiree Hendricks-Walker each added four blocks for South Florida.

Match Summary

Set one was back-and-forth to start out, with the Coyotes and Bulls trading points until it was all tied up at 12-12. A service ace from Schram spurred some extra energy for South Dakota and they pushed ahead to take a 21-15 lead and forced a South Florida timeout. The Bulls were able to survive two set points for the Coyotes, but a kill from Juhnke sealed the deal and South Dakota took set one 25-17. USD took an early 6-2 lead to start set two and forced a USF timeout. A kill from Puljiz created energy for the Bulls and they fought back to tie the game at 12-12. Evelyn Diederich put down a kill to give the Coyotes a 19-18 lead before two straight points for the Bulls gave them the 20-19 leg up and forced a South Dakota timeout. What a well-timed timeout it was, as the Coyotes came out and scored six straight points to take set two 25-20. Set three saw another fast start for USD, with the Coyotes taking an early 7-3 lead. A kill from Hendricks-Walker tied the game at 11-11 and the Bulls used that momentum to take a 14-11 lead and forced a USD timeout. Out of the timeout, the Coyotes put together three straight points to tie the game at 14-14. South Dakota used that momentum to take a 21-18 lead and forced another South Florida timeout. Kills from Selin Kalkan and Johnson spurred the Bulls to come within one at 23-22, before back-to-back kills from Diederich finished the match for the Coyotes.