USD Volleyball prepares to defend Summit League title at home

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota Volleyball team will set its sights on a 3rd Summit League Tournament title in four years, and will get to do it for the first time in the comforts of their own home.

The Coyotes are getting to host this year’s tournament after winning the regular season title two years ago. They were suppose to host last year’s but after COVID pushed the season to the spring, the tournament was moved to the Sanford Pentagon, which the Coyotes ended up winning.

They have every piece back from that NCAA Tournament team from the spring and they’ll look to lean on that experience at this week’s tournament.

“I think it’s huge. I think it’s invaluable in a lot of ways. This whole roster that’s a part of this team this year except for our two freshman have all been there and seen what it takes and understands it’s not always easy,” Williamson said.

“We were down 0-2 in that championship game so we know every point in every set is going to be a battle and nothing is different from this year to last year, the goal is the same. It’s going to be a lot of competition and we’re just going to have to fight hard,” Jurgens said.

USD enters the tournament as the two-seed and has a bye in the first round. They’ll play the winner between SDSU and Denver Friday night at 7.