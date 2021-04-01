USD Volleyball opens Summit League Tournament against Kansas City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Summit League Volleyball tournament begins tomorrow at the Sanford Pentagon, and USD enters the tourney as the three-seed after finishing with a 13-6 regular season record.

The Coyotes drew two-seed Kansas City in the semifinals, as only the top four teams in the Summit League qualified for the conference tournament. The Roos were the only team to sweep USD in the regular season, as they won back-to-back five set matches over the Coyotes nearly two weeks ago. While USD is looking forward to avenge those earlier losses, they understand they have their work cut out for them, as Kansas City’s defense held the Coyotes to well below their season average attack percentage.

“I think they just frustrated us and that’s what good teams do. I like it. I like that we had to play against that because that’s what the conference tournament is going to be. Nothing is going to come easy,” Williamson said.

“I think a lot of us got frustrated, especially on the offensive side when we were taking really good swings and they were picking them up. I think we kind of shied away from those different shots instead of taking them again and make them defend them again. And I think our blocking scheme was a little off, and we’ve practiced that all week and I think we’re ready to go,” Slaughter said.

USD and Kansas City clash tomorrow night in the Summit League Tournament Semifinals. The Match is set to begin at 6:00 out at the Sanford Pentagon.