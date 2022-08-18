VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD volleyball team is coming off a successful season in 2021, as the Coyotes went 20-10 and reached their second consecutive NCAA Tournament.

The Coyotes saw their season end with a straight sets sweep to Minnesota in December.

Following that, USD graduated 5 seniors, including some talent from the starting lineup.

The Yotes return a couple big hitters including Elizabeth Juhnke and when mixed with the newcomers, USD is hoping to continue the success they’ve had over the past few seasons.

“This has been a very exciting preseason for us. A lot of new faces in the gym with four freshman and two transfers adding to our program and it’s been a lot of fun with that as well,” USD head coach Leanne Williamson said.

The Coyotes open the season with an exhibition game on Sunday at Creighton.