USD Volleyball knocks off SDSU in four sets

BROOKINGS, S.D. (USD) – South Dakota volleyball made it 13-straight wins over South Dakota State with Friday’s 25-14, 14-25, 25-15, 25-22 Summit League win in front of 1,075 fans at Frost Arena.

The Coyotes also earned another point in the South Dakota Showdown Series, sweeping the Jackrabbits in volleyball for the sixth straight season.

South Dakota, improving to 11-8 overall and 8-2 in Summit League play, had 54 kills and hit .323 in the match to go along with nine service aces.

“This was a good win for us on the road,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “This was the best environment in years for this rivalry, and we loved being a part of it.

“Both teams played some high-level volleyball throughout the match which made for a tough win for us.”

Elizabeth Juhnke had 19 kills and eight digs while Sami Slaughter added 12 kills and Madison Harms 11 kills while hitting .688.

Madison Jurgens contributed 42 assists and 11 digs to go with two of the team’s nine aces. The senior setter moved over the 1,000 career digs mark, becoming the 18th in program history to reach the mark.

“I thought our offense once again did a great job of scoring the ball at a high rate and allowing us to go on runs,” said Williamson. “Harms was really good tonight on both sides of the ball, and our pins all had a efficient night when we needed them the most.”

Harms, a junior, had no attack errors in the match while also putting up three solo and two assisted blocks.

Brooklyn Bollweg had 12 digs and two aces while Lolo Weideman had nine digs and seven assists.

The Coyotes hit .387 with 16 kills and only four errors while taking set one. In contrast, South Dakota had 15 kills and no errors, hitting .636 in winning set two.

South Dakota took set three behind a 14-kill, no error efficient set that saw them hit .560.

The Coyotes defense forced South Dakota State into 13 attack errors over the final two sets.

South Dakota returns to the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Thursday for a 7 p.m. match against Kansas City.