USD volleyball extends win streak to 23 matches

MACOMB, Ill. – South Dakota volleyball recorded its 23rd straight win following Friday’s 25-18, 20-25, 25-16, 25-18 Summit League win over Western Illinois.

Sami Slaughter led the Coyotes (26-1, 15-0 in Summit League) offensively with 18 kills, recording her fourth double-digit kill match in the last five. Elizabeth Juhnke produced her 11th double-double during Summit League play with a 14-kill, 14-dig performance.

South Dakota controlled set one, hitting .265 before seeing Western Illinois battle back to even the match at 1-set apiece. The Coyotes then grinded out a third-set victory before putting the match away in set four with a 16-kill set and a .355 hitting percentage.

“We played two sets really well and found a way to grind out a third,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “Our serving got better as the match went on and we were able to exploit some weaknesses in sets three and four.”

Elizabeth Loschen added nine kills while chipping in five kills apiece were Madison Harms and Maddie Wiedenfeld for an offense directed by setter Madison Jurgens, who had 45 assists, to go with three service aces and eight digs.

Defensively, the Coyotes were led by Anne Rasmussen with 22 digs and limited Western Illinois to a .135 team hitting percentage. South Dakota has held opponents under a .200 team hitting percentage in 14 of 15 Summit League contests.

“We are one step closer to our next goal and I believe this match will help us as this weekend progresses,” Williamson added.

The Coyotes look to close out a perfect Summit League season on Sunday in a Noon (CST) match at Purdue Fort Wayne.