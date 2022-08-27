VERMILLION,S.D. (KELO) – Friday night the USD volleyball team would open their season against the number four team in the country, the Louisville Cardinals, and along with it came a record crowd of 2,774 people.

The Yotes are coming off two straight Summit League championships, but they did lose some key seniors from last years squad so it may take some time for them to gel as a team and they were up against quite the competition in the Cardinals a night ago.

There were some bright spots like Elizabeth Juhnke who had a match high 15 kills, but ultimately Louisville would prove to be too much.

The Cards would win set one 25-14, set two 25-14 and would complete the sweep in set three with a 25-20 win. Head coach Leanne Williamson spoke afterwards about the vibrant crowd inside the dome.

“I was amazed at the atmosphere and the environment I just really cant thank everybody enough for coming out and showing that support. But seeing and hearing the students get into it and the excitement that was brought out with good plays by us was incredible and a couple times I just caught my self smiling just because how amazing that was,” USD head coach Leanne Willamson stated.

South Dakota will take on Missouri at 1PM Sunday afternoon.