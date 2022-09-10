VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – Elizabeth Juhnke’s fifth double-double of 23 kills and 23 digs combined with Madison Harms’ career-high 23 kills led South Dakota to a 3-2 victory over Northern Colorado in the Sanford Pentagon Saturday night. Scores went 25-21, 14-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-11.

South Dakota (8-1) won its second-straight tournament with a perfect 3-0 weekend, garnering wins over CSU Bakersfield, West Virginia and Northern Colorado at the South Dakota Classic.

Who Stood Out

Harms’ career high 23 kills combined with her match-high .633 hitting percentage earned her the South Dakota Classic MVP. Juhnke’s fifth double-double of the season and Brynn Paumen’s eight kills and six blocks earned them each a spot on the all-tournament team as well. Brooklyn Schram’s match-high 58 assists were a career high. Lolo Weideman held down the backcourt with 12 digs, while Alaina Wolff and Kamryn Farris each added nine digs.

Northern Colorado received a match-high 24 kills from outside hitter Makenzie Harris, while Kailey Jo Ince added a double-double of 19 kills and a team-high 16 digs. Syd Cole had 56 assists and 15 digs for the Bears while Michaela Boon added 13 digs.

Turning Point

The Bears jumped out to an early lead and held the advantage until a kill from Harms gave the Coyotes their first lead at 14-13. USD held it from there to take set one 25-21. Set two saw the Bears fight back with a five-point serving run by Boon to take a 7-3 lead early. UNC hit .586 in the second set as they went on to run away with it 25-14. South Dakota rebounded with an 8-1 start in set three, but the Bears fought back to close it within one at 13-12. The set tied up seven times with three lead changes before Northern Colorado pulled out a 25-23 win. The back-and-forth battle continued in set four before a kill by Juhnke spurred an 8-4 run by the Coyotes to make it 20-16. A service ace by Farris wrapped up a 25-19 set win for the Coyotes and forced a fifth set. The fifth set included six more ties and a pair of lead changes. A block from Paumen and Aimee Adams gave USD an 8-7 lead for the final time of the match. USD went on to win the fifth set 15-11.

Notable

The Coyotes had three players hitting above .300 (Adams .333, Paumen .370, Harms .633).

Harms’ 23 kills were a career-high and season-high.

Juhnke recorded her fifth double-double of the season.

Harms reached 400 career blocks with her first block of the match.

South Dakota is currently on an eight-game winning streak, which ties for sixth in the nation. The Coyotes’ only loss was to No. 4 Louisville in the season opener.

Quotable

“The greatest thing about this team right now is they’re responding,” said head coach Leanne Williamson. “You know, we’re not always going to be perfect. We’re still going to have some ups and downs and we’re going to have some moments where we don’t feel like we’re playing to our standard. But our goal is to even that out as the season goes and I like how they responded tonight. We went and made plays and forced ourselves into success and that’s what we need to do.”

Up Next

South Dakota heads to Tampa, Florida, for the Bulls Volleyball Invitational Sept. 16-17 where they will face Stetson, Cornell and host South Florida.