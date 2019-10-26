USD volleyball continues winning ways at ORU

TULSA, Oklahoma – South Dakota pushed its winning streak to 17 matches following Friday’s 25-22, 25-19, 27-25 Summit League volleyball victory over Oral Roberts inside Aerobics Center.

The Coyotes, now 20-1, reach the 20 win plateau for the second straight season and the third time under six-year head coach Leanne Williamson.

Elizabeth Juhnke recorded 16 kills while Maddie Wiedenfeld tallied 10 as South Dakota moved to 9-0 in the Summit League. Juhnke added 13 digs for her 14th double-double of the season. Wiedenfeld, meanwhile, recorded her third double digit kill match of the season.

Madison Jurgens contributed 43 assists and during the match became the 7th in school history to surpass 2,000 career assists.

South Dakota scored the final five points of the first set and controlled the second set. They had to dig out of an early 7-2 deficit in the third set and eventually put away the match getting a kill from Madison Harms and an attack error from the Golden Eagles.

“Oral Roberts is a tough place to play, so I am very happy walking out with a sweep,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “We struggled offensively in the first two sets with errors, but really came back and made a good change in the third set.

“Anne (Rasmussen) really settled in defensively and led the defensive efforts to give out offensive multiple chances to swing. Juhnke did a good job offensively and got some big kills for us while being smart.”

Rasmussen had 20 digs while Lolo Weideman added 12 and the Coyotes limited Oral Roberts to a .152 hitting percentage, marking the 11th straight opponent to fail to hit over .200.

The Coyotes, meanwhile, hit an even .300 in the final set with 20 kills and only five errors after having 10 errors in each of the first two sets. Sami Slaughter and Elizabeth Loschen tallied eight kills apiece while Harms added seven as the team produced 51 kills, one shy of its three-set season high.

“I am really proud of this team for reaching 20 wins at this point in the season,” Williamson said. “It takes a lot of hard work and they have found ways to continuously get better as a team.

“The best is yet to come!”

The Coyotes close the weekend with Sunday’s road test in Grand Forks, North Dakota against North Dakota. First serve is slated for 1 p.m.