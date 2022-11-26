OMAHA, NE (USD) – South Dakota (29-3) won its second straight Summit League Championship as they defeated Omaha in three straight sets on Saturday. The Coyotes were led by a match-high 14 kills from Kylen Sealock and 11 kills from tournament MVP Elizabeth Juhnke. Game scores went 25-20, 25-14, 30-28.

With the win, the Coyotes earned an automatic berth to the NCAA tournament for the fourth time in five years.

Who Stood Out

South Dakota dominated the floor tonight with five players clocking kills and two players in double-digit digs. Madison Harms totaled nine kills and two blocks for the Yotes, while Juhnke added a match-high 15 digs to tally her 23rd double-double on the season.

Omaha (20-10) was led by Shayla McCormick who recorded a double-double of 12 kills and 12 digs. Marriah Buss followed with nine kills while Jaiden Centeno tallied a team-high 14 digs.

Turning Point

The Coyotes were unstoppable tonight, firing from all angles and diving all over the court. Sets one and two were all South Dakota as they hit .300 as a squad while putting up 34 digs. Set three saw the Mavericks fighting back in a back-and-forth battle that went into the 30s. Omaha hit .220 as a squad behind six of McCormick’s kills while digging up 24 balls but South Dakota was too much. The Coyotes were able to fight through three Omaha set points and a kill from Juhnke secured the Coyotes’ third straight championship.

Notable

The 3-0 sweep is the second straight time South Dakota has swept Omaha in the championship match.

Brynn Paumen had five kills and two blocks for the Yotes on a .286 hitting clip.

Lolo Weideman tallied nine digs and a service ace.

Sealock’s 14 kills matched her career-high number.

Quotable

“I’m extremely proud of this team and so happy for them,” said head coach Leanne Williamson. “It was a big moment and I think our players absolutely rose to the occasion. This was a huge moment for us and these girls knew what it took to have that success.”

All-Tournament Team Members

South Dakota had three players named to the all-tournament team: Madi Woodin, Kylen Sealock, and Elizabeth Juhnke. Juhnke was also named the tournament MVP.

Up Next

The Coyotes earned an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament and will find out who they are set to face Sunday at 6:30 pm during the NCAA selection show. The show will be broadcasted by ESPN U.