USD Track prepares for NCAA Track and Field Championships

Vermillion, S.D. (KELO) — The USD Coyotes will be sending 5 athletes to the NCAA outdoor track and field championships.

In the men’s pole vault, senior Ethan Bray and sophomore Marshall Farot both qualified after solid performances in the NCAA prelims in College Station, Texas as they both cleared the qualifying height of 17 feet and 10 and a half inches.

In women’s pole vault, senior Helen Falda and redshirt freshman Gen Hirata will both be making their way up to Oregon after becoming just 2 of 8 vaulters to clear the qualifying height of 14 feet.

USD senior high jumper Zach Anderson will also be heading to Eugene for the 3rd straight year after clearing the mark of 7’2 and 1 fourths inches. His personal best jump of 7’5 this season ranks him 3rd in the nation.

“We want our kids to go there and have a great experience, compete hard. And then there’s the coach in me that likes to figure out can we go there with enough people to score enough points to be in the top 25 and tell every body we’re a top 25 team. So, it’s finding a balance between those two things. I think for the athletes it’s just really going in focused on what they can do. Obviously we cant control what everyone else does anyways.” Lucky said



“Stay focused on the moment and focus on the small things in the jump that i know I have to do right to have a successful jump and, you know, most of the time that kind of blocks out the overwhelming-ness of only having 3 jumps,” Farot said.