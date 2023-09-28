VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — Taylor Ravelo and Janaina Zanin scored second-half goals to lead South Dakota to a 2-0 win against North Dakota Thursday at First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.



The result gives the Coyotes (6-3-3, 2-1-0) six points in the Summit League standings through three matches. Only Omaha, which takes on Oral Roberts later Thursday, can surpass that total. North Dakota (4-6-3, 0-2-1) has one point.



Ravelo, a senior 5-foot-11-inch defender, scored on a header in the middle of the box from a corner kick sent in by Rylee Haldeman . UND goalkeeper Madi Livingston had no time to react and the Coyotes had a lead in the 52nd minute. It was the second goal of the season for Ravelo and 11th of her career.



South Dakota played offense for much of the second half but couldn’t exhale until Zanin struck gold with 10 minutes to go. Izzy Quintavalle dropped a pass back to Zanin wide open 10 yards outside the box and fired a missile straight to the top of the net. It was Zanin’s first collegiate goal and it was a beauty. Brooklyn Bordson , who started the play on the right side, was also credited with an assist.



Coyote goalkeeper Caroline Lewis took it from there. She made two fine saves down the stretch to preserve the shutout. Paula Moreno Diaz fired a shot straight at Lewis right after the Zanin goal. Lewis punched a nicely-placed shot from Brynn Belcher over the bar with five minutes remaining. Lewis has four shutouts this season and has combined on a fifth.



South Dakota is off this weekend and will play four of its final five matches on the road. That stretch begins Thursday with a 7 p.m. dual with Omaha in Nebraska.