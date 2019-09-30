USD sweeps UND for 10th consecutive win

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – South Dakota overcame some first set jitters to post a Summit League sweep over North Dakota on Sunday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The Coyotes gutted out a 25-23 win in the first set before cruising past the Fighting Hawks 25-13, 25-8 to improve to 13-1 overall and 2-0 in the Summit League.

South Dakota rebounded from a poor offensive first set to finish the match with 48 kills and a .340 hitting percentage. Defensively, the Coyotes held their fourth straight opponent below a .200 hitting percentage and during the current 10 game win streak, only one opponent has posted a hitting percentage above .200.

“We came in the first set we just looked a little bit uncomfortable at times,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “That’s something that we were able to work ourselves out of.

“I think that as the match went on our defense felt more comfortable with how the ball was going to look coming over the net from them. Our offense was able to figure out what defensively that we could take advantage of on their side.”

Elizabeth Juhnke provided 13 kills and 11 digs in the win while Elizabeth Loschen and Sami Slaughter had 10 kills apiece.

Madison Jurgens contributed 38 assists and 11 digs while Anne Rasmussen had 14 digs.

The Coyotes pushed their home mark on the season to 5-0 while their 13-1 start to the season is the best after 14 matches in the Division I era.

“Obviously, starting at home is great,” said Williamson. “You know when you have your fans behind you a little bit of energy going in. So I think that’s important in this league. I mean, as a whole it’s already proven to be a little bit of a mix up. Any given night anybody can beat anybody.

“So we’ve got to show up every time and to start 2-0 I think should give us some confidence going into next weekend. Next week is a big weekend for us.”

South Dakota finishes its three-game home stand to begin Summit League play with Friday’s match against Omaha, before heading to Denver for a Sunday match.