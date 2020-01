FORT WAYNE, Ind. (USD) —South Dakota took a 12-point lead into halftime only to see Purdue Fort Wayne storm back to earn a 70-59 win in the Mastodons’ Summit League opener Wednesday inside the Gates Sports Center.

PFW (8-8, 1-0 Summit), led by Brian Patrick and Jarred Godfrey, hit eight 3-pointers and shot 55 percent in the second half to erase a 35-23 deficit at the intermission. Godrey had 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting including three triples. Patrick finished with five 3-pointers and scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half. The Mastodons made 11 triples in all on 27 attempts.