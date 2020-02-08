USD softball splits on day one of UNI-Dome Classic

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa—Sarah Lisko went six strong in the circle and freshman Jordyn Pender delivered three hits and two RBIs in leading the Coyotes to a 5-3, season-opening win against UNI Friday on the opening day of the Doc Halverson UNI-Dome Classic.

It was the first meeting between the two programs since 2011 and South Dakota’s first win in the series since 1984. It was just the fourth meeting since.

Pender, who hails from Phoenix, Arizona, delivered a base hit up the middle in her first at bat, an RBI triple in the fourth inning that tied the game at 1-1, and another run-scoring hit in the sixth that extended the Coyotes’ lead to 3-1.

South Dakota scored twice in the fourth and sixth innings and got an insurance run on a two-out, bases loaded single to right by pinch hitter Kierstin Denning in the top of the seventh. The first four runs came off Panther ace Jaclyn Spencer, a two-time all-Valley pick who earned the opening-day start. Spencer gave up six hits and struck out three in six innings.

Lisko gave up a leadoff triple to reigning Valley Player of the Year Sammey Bunch in the bottom of the first and trailed 1-0 after one. But the Panthers didn’t strike again until the sixth. Lisko allowed three runs – two earned – in six innings before handing off to freshman Holly Fletcher who struck out two of the four batters she faced to get the save.

The Coyote defense was terrific. Courtney Wilson made a catch against the wall in left center with two on and two out to get out of the second. Second baseman Dylan Underwood ran down a ball in right field to retire Bunch in the fourth. First baseman Jadyn DeWitte picked a throw to save a run in the sixth. Skylar Arellano, a catcher on the roster, made a diving grab against the right field wall down the line for the final out of the game.

USD shortstop Lauren Eamiguel was 2-for-3 with a double. Underwood doubled and scored the insurance run in the seventh. DeWitte was 1-for-2.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa—Drake pitcher Nicole Timmons used a dominant rise ball to strike out 14 and allowed just one hit in blanking South Dakota 4-0 Friday to wrap up day one of the Doc Halverson UNI-Dome Classic.

Timmons faced three more than the maximum. She walked two and allowed just an infield single to USD leadoff batter Camille Fowler in the sixth inning. It was the season opener for the Bulldogs, an NCAA Tournament team a season ago.

South Dakota pitchers Holly Fletcher, Gill Woodward and Sarah Lisko combined to allow just five hits for the Coyotes. But five walks and three errors defensively helped Drake build its lead. Fletcher, making her first collegiate start, struck out four in four innings of work.

Drake shortstop Mandi Roemmich singled and Macy Johnson doubled to make it 1-0 just two batters into the game. Johnson scored to make it 2-0 later in the inning on a sacrifice fly from Sarah Maddox.

Roemmich’s RBI single scored Abby Buie in the second to make it 3-0. Four of Drake’s five hits came in the first two innings and Roemmich and Johnson combined for four hits during the game. The Bulldogs tacked on an unearned run in the fifth.

Drake is the Missouri Valley Conference preseason favorite. South Dakota topped preseason No. 2 from the Valley, Northern Iowa, 5-3 earlier in the day.

South Dakota plays the first two games Saturday. The Coyotes face Murray State (2-0) at 8 a.m. and DePaul (0-1) at 10:15 a.m.