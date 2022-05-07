KANSAS CITY, MO (USD) – Different day, same result as Kansas City posted nine runs for the third game in a row and completed a three-game sweep of South Dakota with a 9-0, five-inning win Saturday at Urban Youth Academy.

The result means these two teams will meet in the first game of Wednesday’s Summit League Tournament hosted by South Dakota State in Brookings. South Dakota (27-23, 11-10 Summit) will be the home team and the No. 4 seed at 2 p.m. Wednesday against fifth-seeded Kansas City (13-33, 9-11). The winner advances into a four-team, double-elimination tournament which offers an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament to the winner.

It was the top of the Roos’ lineup, led again by catcher Alexis D’Ambrosio, that ignited Kansas City. D’Ambrosio was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Leadoff batter Kloe Hillbrenner added two hits including her sixth home run of the season. The Roos totaled eight hits in their four frames at the plate.

South Dakota mustered just four singles off three different Kansas City pitchers. Tatum Villotta singled to center to start the game, extending her hitting streak to 11 games, but was stranded on third to end the first. The Coyotes failed to get a runner past first base the rest of the way.

Tough way to end the regular season for sure, but South Dakota’s 27-23 regular season record still marks one of the top turnarounds in the nation. The Coyotes finished 25 games below .500 a year ago and are +29 from that low this season. South Dakota’s +32 mark entering play this week was second only to Penn State.