USD softball ends SDSU’s 16 game winning streak

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — USD stunned SDSU in game 1 of Saturday’s double header.

In-state rivals SDSU and USD met Saturday on the diamond. The Jacks riding a 16 game winning streak.

Top 2nd, Lauren Wobken sends one to deep right field, that’ll drop bringing home 2 runs and the Coyotes strike first on the road.

Gill Woodward on the mound for USD and she did a great job keeping that powerful SDSU offense under control. She gets Allison Yoder swinging to end the 4th, USD still on top 2-0.

Bottom 7th Last chance for the Jacks who now trail 3-0. The lead off batter Cylie Halverson goes yard and we’ve got a ball game. Later in the inning, a single a by Jocelyn Carllio would put runners on first and second for Cheyenne Masterson with 2 outs.

Masterson down to her last strike, the winning streak on the ropes. She sends one high and deep but it stays in the ball park.

And the Yotes pull off the big time upset by a final of 3-1.

But game 2 was a totally different story. The Jacks offense woke up in a big way scoring 9 runs in the second inning. Jocelyn Carillo led the way with 3 RBI’s and Tori Knee-she improved to 16-1 on the season pitching a complete game shutout as the Jacks need just 5 innings to seal the victory over USD.