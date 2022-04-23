VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – Omaha broke a two-way tie for second place in the Summit League standings by sweeping South Dakota in a doubleheader Saturday at Nygaard Field. Scores were 8-1 and 10-3.

Omaha junior pitcher Kamryn Meyer was dominant in the circle throughout, and that’s an understatement. She got 19 of the 21 outs in game one via the strikeout. That followed an 18-strikeout performance last week against St. Thomas. Meyer entered play ranking seventh nationally in strikeouts per seven innings.

But she wasn’t done. After the Mavericks rallied to take a 6-3 lead in the top of the fifth inning of game two, Meyer relieved starter Sydney Nuismer with one on and nobody out. An out of the base paths followed by two strikeouts ended the inning. Meyer struck out six batters in game two to earn her second save of the season. A seventh-inning double by Gabby Moser was the only hit she allowed in the nightcap.

The top of Omaha’s order provided plenty of offense during a day in which teams battled 40-60 mile per hour winds in addition to each other. Leadoff batter Izzy Eltze was 7-for-9 with a home run and four RBIs. Lynsey Tucker was 4-for-7 with a double and three runs scored. Jamie White hit her seventh and eighth home runs of the year during a three-hit, five-RBI performance.

It was Senior Day for South Dakota and the highlight of game one was an RBI single by Coyote shortstop Lauren Eamiguel which went for her 200th career hit. She is the eighth player in program history to reach that plateau and it came while making her 200th career start at short. Eamiguel had two hits on the day.

Moser hit a two-run homer and Rylee Nicholson added a solo shot that put South Dakota ahead 3-1 through three innings of game two. A game-tying, two-run single by Omaha shortstop Maggie O’Brien in the top of the fourth swung the momentum and the Mavericks never gave it back. White’s two-run homer in the fifth put Omaha ahead for good.

Omaha (22-12) moved to 10-4 in the Summit League standings while South Dakota (23-19) fell to 8-6. The third and final game of the series is set for 11 a.m. Sunday.