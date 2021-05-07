USD softball drops doubleheader against Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (USD) — South Dakota waited 14 innings for a big hit, got a two-out, go-ahead home run from Jadyn DeWitte, but couldn’t get the final three outs as Omaha won the first two games of a four-game series at Claussen Field Friday. Scores were 6-3 and 3-2.

The Coyotes mustered four hits in the first game and had no runs and four hits heading into the seventh inning of the nightcap. But Dylan Underwood delivered a two-out single up the middle before DeWitte blasted a 1-0 offering from Maverick starter Sydney Hampton over the wall in center field to give South Dakota its first lead of the day at 2-1.

It was DeWitte’s second home run in three games and her third of the season. The jubilation, though, was short-lived.

Omaha’s Lynsey Tucker drew a four-pitch walk to start the bottom of the seventh, and the Coyotes failed to retire Tucker at second one pitch later when Izzy Eltze hit a ground ball straight to second baseman Lauren Wobken who spun, threw, but couldn’t connect with shortstop Lauren Eamiguel on the force.

The error, the first for USD in game two, was followed by a game-tying double from Jamie White, and then a one-out fly ball to left field by Lexi Burkhardt that scored White from third for the winning run.

The result ruined another solid pitching performance from South Dakota senior Gill Woodward who opened with five shutout innings before surrendering runs in the final two innings. She allowed four hits through five and had one strikeout.

Omaha scored three runs on three hits in the second inning of game one and led 4-0 through three in cruising to the first win. Wobken recorded her 100th career hit at USD with her second collegiate triple and came around to score on a Gabby Moser double to make it 4-1 in the fourth. But a Courtney Wilson single back in the first and a Skylar Arellano double to lead off the seventh was all South Dakota mustered off Maverick starter Kamryn Meyer, who walked three and struck out five.

Also on the milestone front, Coyote fifth-year senior Camille Fowler singled in game two to move into a tie for third place on the program’s all-time hit list. She equaled Tiffany Davis’ 240 total and is two shy of Julie MacRunnels for second place.

The two teams meet again Saturday in a noon doubleheader. South Dakota can be seeded as high as four and low as six for next week’s Summit League Tournament in Fargo, North Dakota.