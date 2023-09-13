DES MOINES, IOWA (USD) — Senior Shaylee Gailus clinched the game-winner in the 86th minute as the Coyotes took down Drake 2-1 on the road Wednesday afternoon inside Drake Stadium.

Drake (4-2-2) had their four-game unbeaten streak snapped by South Dakota (3-2-3) with the late goal.

The Bulldogs had a quick offensive start against the Coyotes with the help of a penalty kick in just the ninth minute of the game. Senior forward Emma Nagel bounced the penalty kick off the goalpost and back to the net to put the Bulldogs up one early. It was Nagel’s fourth goal of the season.

Sophomore Mady Za tallied her first collegiate assists on Wednesday, contributing to not one, but both of the Coyotes’ goals.

Za played a ball into the box in the 58th minute that senior Ashby Johnston touched on to the back of the net, scoring her fifth goal of the season and tying the match.

Za wasn’t finished there. With less than five minutes to play, she cut the ball back from the goal line and sailed a cross over towards Gailus. Gailus headed the ball in to seal the game. It marks her fourth goal on the season and first game-winner.

The Coyotes outshot the Bulldogs 10-7 with half of the shots attributed to Johnston and freshman Brooke Conway.

South Dakota scored twice on Drake freshman Addie Ford, the reigning MVC Goalkeeper of the Week, who had 11 saves in the Bulldogs’ 1-1 tie with St. Thomas. The Bulldogs were led in shots by Nagel with two.

The Bulldogs’ nonconference schedule included five of nine Summit League foes. South Dakota became just the second Summit team to defeat Drake this season. The Bulldogs begin Valley play Sunday versus UNI.

South Dakota returns home Saturday for the final nonconference matchup of the season and Senior Day versus Lindenwood at 6 p.m. Senior Day recognition begins at 5:45 p.m.