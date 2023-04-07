SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USD) – Coyote pitcher Clara Edwards pitched a complete game, two-hit shutout to lead the Coyotes to an 8-0 win over North Dakota State on Friday afternoon at Bowden Field on the campus of Augustana University.



South Dakota (17-15, 6-0 Summit) came out swinging and set the tone of the game early as Jordyn Pender hit a three-run bomb to give the Yotes an early 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Pender’s home run was the first of three home runs the Coyotes would hit this afternoon. The top of the third inning saw the second home run for South Dakota, this time from Aleesia Sainz who tallied her fifth home run of the season.



The Coyotes took control in the top of the fourth inning, scoring four runs and getting another home run, this time from Courtney Wilson . Wilson’s homer put the Yotes up 8-0 and Edwards’ strong pitching solidified the five-inning win for South Dakota.



North Dakota State (21-13, 5-2 Summit) was able to break through Edwards’ pitching just twice, both in the fourth inning, but the Coyote defense was ready on the backline. Emilee Buringa and Anjolee Aguilar-Beaucage each had a hit and Skylar Padgett was the one walk on the day for the Bison.



Paige Vargas started in the circle for the Bison, allowing eight runs on five hits in 3.2 innings. Savy Williams came in for relief for Vargas to record the final four outs.



South Dakota will be back in action on Saturday, taking on North Dakota State in a doubleheader to finish the series. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Bowden Field in Sioux Falls.