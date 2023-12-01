VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The third-seeded USD Coyotes will play their first game in two weeks after a first-round bye when they host Sacramento State Saturday afternoon.

The Coyotes have already set the program record for wins at the FCS level with nine, including seven against Missouri Valley Conference opponents – also a first. The league featured six teams in the 24-team FCS Playoff field, and the team believes that tough competition will pay dividends now that the calendar has flipped to December.

“Our guys understand from playing the conference schedule that we’ve played that every team from here on out is going to be a high level football team,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said. “It is going to force us to play our best football.”

The Yotes welcome in a Sacramento State team that went up to Grand Forks and defeated MVFC opponent North Dakota 42-35 in the opening round.

“Sacramento State is a really good football team and showed that last week going on the road and winning at North Dakota, which we all know is a very difficult place to win,” Nielson said.

This showdown with the Hornets marks USD’s third FCS playoff appearance in the last six seasons, with its last berth coming in 2021.

“The experience from ’21 – we’ve got quite a number of guys that were part of that playoff game, which is good,” Nielson said. “The chance that we had there to play at home, I think it gives us an opportunity to build on some of that experience.”

The Coyotes allow fewer than 15 points per contest, which ranks top-five in the country. Saturday’s game marks the program’s second ever FCS playoff home game and it can reach the FCS quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

“There’s going to be excitement,” Nielson said. “We want to use that excitement. We want to use that enthusiasm. We want to use that momentum. That’s what earning home field advantage should be all about.”

USD and Sac State will meet at 1 p.m. on Saturday. You can follow the action in our live blog on KELOLAND.com.