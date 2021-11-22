USD set to host first playoff game in 35 years

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota Football team qualified for its second ever FCS Playoffs after going 7-4 during the regular season, but unlike the 2017 season the Coyotes will get to play to their opening round matchup in Vermillion.

USD will play Southern Illinois this Saturday inside the DakotaDome, which not only marks their first ever home FCS playoff game, but it’ll be USD’s first home football playoff game since December of 1986, when they beat Troy State back when they were a division 2 program.

Head Coach Bob Nielson says qualifying for a 2nd playoff appearance in five seasons shows progress in the program and getting to start the playoffs at home is a big deal.

“To be able to host a game I think is great for our university, and for our community and for our fans that found it hard to travel to Louisiana and Texas and chase us around in 2017. You know they get to hopefully spend part of their Thanksgiving weekend cheering for the Coyotes right here,” Nielson said.

USD and Southern Illinois will play Saturday in Vermillion. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m.