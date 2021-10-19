USD seeks fourth straight win as they host Illinois State Saturday

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — USD football picked up a statement win on Saturday, a 34-21 road victory over then 16th ranked Northern Iowa, as the Coyotes have moved up to 15th in the latest FCS Coaches Poll.

Saturday’s win was USD’s third straight as they improved to 5-2 on the year and have put themselves in prime position for its second playoff appearance.

But before they worry about that, the Coyotes are focused on this week’s opponent Illinois State. Despite the Redbirds 2-4 record, Bob Nielson says they won’t be overlooking their opponent.

“Everybody forgets Illinois State was ranked in the top, I don’t know what they were at the start, but they were ranked in the top 15 in the country at one time. But that’s the way it is in our league. It’s just so hard to win games in our league because the competition every week is so strong. Our guys certainly understand that, they understand, hey we got to get better every week and that’s the focus this week,” Nielson said.

USD and Illinois State play Saturday afternoon inside the DakotaDome. Kickoff is set for 1:00.