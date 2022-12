SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three Summit League men’s basketball games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed.

The games that have been postponed are

South Dakota at Oral Roberts

South Dakota State at Kansas City

North Dakota at Western Illinois

For women’s games, Omaha at Denver has been postponed.

Kansas City will still play at South Dakota State at 12 p.m. and Oral Roberts will play at South Dakota at 12 p.m.