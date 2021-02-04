USD, SDSU Men meet again, with much higher stakes on the line

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The USD Men knocked off rival SDSU 91-78 at the Dakota Showcase in December. This weekend, the Jacks and Coyotes will meet again, this time for a two-game series in Brookings. But unlike their first meeting, these games will count for more than just bragging rights over their rival.

One big difference in this weekend’s series will be SDSU having Douglas Wilson this time around.

“He changes their offense. He also changes their defense just because he competes. He’s a good defender, and a good athlete and he’s a guy that can match Stan Umude a little bit physically,” USD Head Coach Todd Lee said.

Umude scored a career-high 41 points in the rivals last meeting.

“He’s one of the best defenders in the league and so to not have him the first time around, and especially with what Stanley is really good at, I think it obviously impacted the game,” SDSU Head Coach Eric Henderson said.

The pieces around Umude are much different than the last time these two played.

“What’s standing out more to me is how their other players are fitting into their roles, accepting their roles and how they’re playing together,” Henderson said.

USD faces the daunting task of trying to win a game at Frost Arena.

“Last 10 years they’re a 134-12, 29-game home win streak, third longest in the country. So if you like challenges, we got one this weekend,” Lee said.

Slowing down the league’s 2nd highest scoring offense will be just as challenging.

“It’s a little bit of pick your poison. You’ve got to guard their post, and if you go help to their post, they surround them with such great shooters. And so, if you can guard their post one-on-one, that makes a big difference,” Lee said.

Early bragging rights were up for grabs back in December, but this weekend, the stakes are even higher as first place in the Summit League is on the line.

“They’re on a winning streak for a reason, they’re playing well, and so are we. So we’re excited for Friday and Saturday night,” Henderson said.

Game one between the Coyotes and Jacks is set to tip off Friday night at 7:30. Game two is scheduled for the same time on Saturday with both matchups being held in Brookings.