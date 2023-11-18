MACOMB, IL (KELO) — The USD football team closed their strong 2023 campaign with a emphatic win over Western Illinois.

The Coyotes posted 28 second half points, cruising to a 48-6 win in Macomb, Illinois.

After falling behind 3-0, the Leathernecks (0-11) answered with a Matt Morrissey touchdown.

USD took a minute to get going against the WIU defense. Aidan Bouman completed touchdown passes to Keyondre Jones and Carter Bell in the first half.

The Coyotes led 20-6 at the break.

The third quarter saw quite the surge from the Yotes. Nate Thomas had a 59 yard touchdown run, while L.J. Phillips Jr. had a pair of rushing scores in the quarter.

USD added another touchdown in fourth, propelling them to the 48-6 win.

The Coyotes completed the regular season with a 9-2 record.

They’ll learn their fate in the FCS Playoff Selection Show, which is set to air Sunday, November 19 at 11:30 a.m. on ESPNU.