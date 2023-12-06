VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — USD has one of the top defenses in all of FCS Football. On offense, the goal has been to find consistency and the running backs are one of the positions providing a surge in Vermillion.

“We’ve got a lot of good players in that room and they’re all a little different,” Bob Nielson said.

“I think they’re the best running back group in the nation. We’re so deep there. We’ve got a lot of young guys that are playing really well,” Aidan Bouman said.

USD has posted 295 points so far this season. 147 of those can be credited to the six different running backs who have reached the endzone.

“What we’ve really tried to do over the last half of the season is really try to find ways to get more than one of them on the field at the same time,” Nielson said. “In doing that, we think we’ve helped our offense.”

“Everything I do is for the team, so to hear them get me involved, it makes me feel like I have to take on a bigger role and be that much more dialed in to help the team out,” USD running back Charles Pierre Jr. said.

One key to the running backs in Vermillion is their ability to play other positions. Travis Theis even earned second team all-conference honors as a full back.

“Running backs obviously want to carry the football, but we’ve got guys that are willing to block, willing to pass protect, willing to run routes and do things that makes our offense better,” Nielson said.

“They do absolutely everything for this offense and right now, a lot of it runs through them and they’ve done a great job of taking that responsibility on,” Bouman said.

“It just comes with being selfless. When we go out there, we don’t just identify as a running back, we identify as somebody who can help the team,” Pierre Jr. said.

Theis leads the way, having rushed for 808 yards this season. As a group, six different backs have combined to rush for nearly 2,000 yards, helping build balance in the Coyote offense.

“It’s a great time. We’ve got eight guys in that room that we know can get it done. It’s always fun knowing that next guy in is going to get it done,” Theis said.

“It’s nice to be able to rely on that sometimes and it obviously opens up the play action pass a lot. It’s really crucial for our offense and how successful we are,” Bouman said.

The Coyote ground game will be challenged on Saturday when they meet NDSU in the FCS Quarterfinals.