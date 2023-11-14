BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The USD volleyball team earned a reverse sweep of SDSU to walk away from Brookings with a 3-2 win and a share of the Summit League regular season conference title.

The first four sets were all tight as the final scores were 25-23 in each of set. SDSU won the first two and USD the second two.

The fifth and final set saw a few runs from USD. The Coyotes used a four point run to start the set and a seven point run late in the set, giving them a 14-3 lead.

Brynn Paumen would earn a kill to seal the victory, 15-4.

Kylen Sealock led the way with 21 kills for USD. Madison harms added 16 and Amanda Loschen 11. Avery Van Hook had 58 assists.

SDSU’s Sydni Schetnan had 18 kills. Sylvie Zgonc added 17 and Katie Van Egdom 8. Raegen Reilly had 43 assists.

USD will now host the six team Summit League Conference tournament which begins Sunday, November 19 and runs through next Tuesday.