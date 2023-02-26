VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD men’s basketball team rolled past Kansas City 82-48 Saturday.

The Coyotes torched the nets in the second half, connecting on 67 percent of their shots, including going 7-for-12 from downtown. They poured in 48 points in that final frame.

The win catapulted the Yotes past the Roos for the final bye into the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament. And Coach Peterson feels the team is hitting its stride as we approach March.

“It’s the best basketball we’ve played all year, and it’s always good to go into the conference tournament playing your best basketball. We were very good on defense. Held them to 36% from the floor and 26% from three. And I’ve talked about this all year, when we’re good on defense, we’re very good on offense,” Peterson said.

The Coyotes will face third-seeded North Dakota State in the final quarterfinal next Sunday night.