VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD football team is set to kickoff conference play with welcome, with a trip up Interstate 29.

The Coyotes will cross paths with one of the top-ranked teams in the country, NDSU. USD has won back-to-back games, pulling away from both Lamar and St. Thomas at home.

One issue in those games were the USD slow starts. The Yotes scored just one touchdown in the first half in each of those two wins, which something they’ll be focused on, playing in a tough atmosphere.

“We’ve got to match their energy early. That’s really important and we’ve not done a good job of that quite frankly. When you get behind early, it’s a tough place,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said.

USD will play at NDSU on Saturday, September 30. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m.