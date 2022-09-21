VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Coming off their first win of the season, USD will now look to take down top-ranked North Dakota State for just the 3rd time since 1987.

The Coyotes have dropped 5 straight to the Bison including last year’s 52-24 victory up in Fargo in the regular season finale.

NDSU enters Saturday with a 2-1 record, having lost to Arizona last week. If USD hopes to hand the Bison consecutive losses for the first time since 2009, they’ll need to slow down the Bison’s offense, but sometimes that’s not just executing on defense, but sustaining drives on offense to not let them control the clock.

“Arizona was able to extend some drives and that’s what you have to do against this team. If you get into a bunch of three-and-out’s you’re going to be in trouble, because offensively they’ll control the football, and they’re going to move it and they’re going to get some points. You’ve got to be able to match that with the ability to hold onto the football and drive it yourself,” Head Coach Bob Nielson said.

USD and NDSU are set to clash at 1:00 p.m. Saturday in Vermillion.