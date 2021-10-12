USD prepares for road test at Northern Iowa

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Following their seven-point win over North Dakota on Saturday, USD has moved into both the Stats FCS Top 25 and AFCA Coaches Poll, checking in at Number 21.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier this week, USD fresh off a home win over Number 22 North Dakota, now gets set to play at 16th ranked Northern Iowa.

The Panthers are 3-2, with their only losses coming to Number 3 NDSU last week and Big 12 foe Iowa State. UNI averages more than 28 points per game on offense, while limiting opponents to less than 16 points per contest.

USD has dropped 2 of its 3 road games this year, but had their chances to win all three, and Bob Nielson hopes that experience will help his team deal with a hostile environment Saturday.

“Close games like that, you’re not going to have a screaming crowd behind you. You got to find ways to make those plays. I think the more close games you play in the better you are at those kinds of situations. We learned a lot from the Kansas situation, we learned a lot from the Missouri State situation, and we learned a lot this past week,” Nielson said.

USD plays at Northern Iowa Saturday at 4:00. That game will air on KELOEXTRA.