VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD Football team fell to Kansas State 34-0 this past Saturday. The Coyotes are back on the road for week 2 and as they seek their first win, their schedule doesn’t get much easier.

USD heads to Missoula, Montana to take on the University of Montana Grizzlies, who depending on the poll you look at are either the 2nd or 3rd ranked team in the entire FCS.

After a disastrous start at Kansas State, where the Wildcats scored on their first offensive play of the game, and then blocked a punt for a touchdown a few possessions later.

Bob Nielson says getting some early confidence this week will be key, especially in a hostile environment with potentially 24,000 fans in attendance.

“You know out there they’re going to have a really good crowd. It will be really loud environment to play in so by playing well early, hopefully you can keep the crowd out of the game. But that’s going to be number one, we’re going to have to match that energy and intensity early on,” Nielson said.

USD will meet Montana Saturday in Missoula. Kickoff set for 2:30 p.m.