VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The USD football team is preparing for their third top-10 matchup in #10 North Dakota.

The sixth ranked Coyotes have just two games left in the regular season and they’ll look to continue their success on the ground, averaging 140 rushing yards per contest

Coach Bob Nielson says USD will keep balance on their mind offensively.

“We got to be well prepared to be able to handle or pressure looks and I think the big thing is we got to get back to defining some balance offensively, which starts with us being able to rush the football more effectively,” USD head coach Bob Nielson said.

The Yotes will go head to head with the Fighting Hawks Saturday at 12 p.m.